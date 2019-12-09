Farhan Akhtar to remake American thriller 'Phone Booth'?

American thriller Phone Booth was unofficially remade in Hindi by Mani Shankar. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut as Knock Out.

The makers had to pay to the original producers after a legal course. Now according to latest buzz, Farhan Akhtar and team are planning to do a film on same name.

A source says, “The remake of American film was to be done by Fox a long time ago when it was released around 2003. Saif Ali Khan was considered to play lead in it but the project never took off. Now once again there is a talk that Farhan is planning to make a film called Phone Bhoot. However, it is not yet clear if he is remaking same film or planning to bring a fresh story. The project has not been confirmed by him as of now. “

Apparently, he is still in talks with his team about the story and rest of the details but buzz suggests that Katrina Kaif might feature in it however there is no official announcement on the same.

Farhan is currently busy with his film Toofan with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. He will be seen playing a boxer in the film and Mrunal Thakur has been cast opposite him in it. Half the film has been completed and the actor is about the start the next leg of schedule soon.