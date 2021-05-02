Farhan Akhtar slams 'monsters' selling fake COVID-19 medication amid deadly second wave

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country leading to an increased demand for life-saving antiviral drugs, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has reacted to the news reports of people selling fake COVID-19 medication and called them 'monsters'.
The 'Rock On' actor, on Sunday, tweeted, "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"
This comes amid news reports of raids at several factories manufacturing and selling fake Remdesivir injections. The anti-viral drug, widely used to treat critical coronavirus patients, is in high demand nationwide after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Gujarat police on Saturday busted a factory in Surat, which was allegedly manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections and arrested six persons in this connection.
On the same day, two men were arrested from east Delhi for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices.
Similar cases have been reported in Andra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, a record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
