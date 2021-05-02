Farhan Akhtar slams 'monsters' selling fake COVID-19 medication amid deadly second wave

This comes amid news reports of raids at several factories manufacturing and selling fake Remdesivir injections. The anti-viral drug, widely used to treat critical coronavirus patients, is in high demand nationwide after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Gujarat police on Saturday busted a factory in Surat, which was allegedly manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections and arrested six persons in this connection.

On the same day, two men were arrested from east Delhi for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices.

Similar cases have been reported in Andra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.