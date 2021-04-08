Farhan Akhtar shoots for untitled Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when we contacted Disney, who own Marvel, they refused to comment.

"Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide," the source said.

However, the source refrained from giving details about the project.

"All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source explained.