Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi: Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora and other celebs arrive; see photos

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot this weekend. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the wedding will take place in Khandala on February 19.

On Thursday, several photos of B-Town celebrities arriving at Farhan's Bandra residence have surfaced online.

Reportedly, today marks the first day of their pre-wedding festivities.

At Farhan's house, the couple has hosted Shibani's Mehendi ceremony.

Several pictures from Farhan's house show lights and flowers hanging at his terrace. A couple of celebrity guests and family members, including Rhea Chakraborty and Shabana Azmi, were spotted at the terrace.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and actress Amrita Arora were also papped by shutterbugs.

Take a look at the photos here:

Shabana Azmi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anushka Dandekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anushka Dandekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amrita Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

In an earlier interview, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar said that the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners.

He also added that due to the pandemic, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family. He emphasised that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:55 PM IST