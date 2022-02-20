Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan groove to 'Dil Chahta Hai'; watch video

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with model-actress Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in an intimate ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the viral videos, we can see actor and Farhan's close friend Hrithik Roshan happily dancing with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to 'Dil Chahta Hai' song.

The wedding couple also did not leave a chance to shake a leg to the soulful song, sung by none other than Shankar Mahadevan at the gala, which was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala.

Farhan and Shibani who have been dating for almost three years now, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of close friends and family members.

Apart from Hrithik, Farah, and Shankar, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem , and Rhea Chakraborty among others were also present at the low-key function.

Reportedly, the wedding celebrations took place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:18 AM IST