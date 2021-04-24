Farhan Akhtar shares how he sees frontline workers 'tirelessly fighting against coronavirus'

Sharing a testimony of how the frontline warriors are fighting the deadly coronavirus, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Saturday posted a video thanking the hospital and medical teams fighting tirelessly.

The Rock On! star took to Twitter and put out a video that sees a sage fighting evil to move ahead.

In the nine-second video, an old sage is seen holding a stick in his hand. As the video progresses it displays the sage putting the stick on the ground while screaming "You can't move ahead!"

The reaction of the stick to the ground strikes a thunder which scares a ghoulish evil, making him stop it on the way.

Farhan also added a 'Stay At Home' sticker along with the clip.

Stating that people will be 'forever indebted to the heroes, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor wrote, "This is how I see our frontline workers, our hospital & medical teams who are tirelessly fighting the Corona virus. #Heroes #ForeverIndebted," and added three joined hands emoticons.