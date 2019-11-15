Farhan Akhtar shares another BTS picture from the sets of 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar is busy shooting for his next sports drama Toofan. But even with such a busy schedule, every now and then he takes the time to share some candid images from the sets and this time, he has shared a picture of Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra.
The actor shared the picture on social media with the caption, "Captain of our ship. @rakeyshommehra #Toofan #bts #mumbai #gatewayofindia #ferrytales."
The Toofan team is working very hard and shooting on real locations from various parts of Mumbai. Earlier, Farhan and Toofan team was shooting in Dongri. Farhan Akhtar has undergone a massive transformation and extensive training to achieve the look of a professional boxer. Farhan shared his first look from Toofan some time ago which took the world by a storm. Toofan is an Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.
