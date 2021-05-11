Farhan Akhtar responds after being called out for using drive-in vaccination facility meant for 60+, specially-abled

Last week, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar informed that he has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Rock On!' star took to Twitter and extended thanks to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police for the streamlined system.
He wrote, "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc &@MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system."
Sharing advice to the ones waiting for their turn, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star wrote, "To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe."
However, Farhan was called out on Twitter as many questioned his eligibility to get the jab at a drive-in facility.
According to reports, the drive-in vaccination centres in Mumbai are primarily meant for specially-abled people above 45 years, or senior citizens above 60 years who can get these jabs while they sit in their own vehicles.
When a Twitter user called Farhan a “VIP brat” for getting a shot out of turn, the actor responded to it by stating, Responding to this, The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”
On work front, Farhan said the team of his upcoming sports drama "Toofaan" has decided to defer the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in India.
Akhtar took to Twitter and posted a note, informing fans that the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed movie would no longer release on May 21 on the streaming platform.
Last month, it was reported that Farhan had bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when contacted Disney, who own Marvel, they refused to comment.
