Farhan Akhtar receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday informed that he has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Rock On!' star took to Twitter and extended thanks to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police for the streamlined system.

He wrote, "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to@mybmc &@MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system."

Sharing advice to the ones waiting for their turn, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star wrote, "To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe."