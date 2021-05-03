Farhan Akhtar postpones release of film 'Toofaan' in light of 'heartbreaking' COVID-19 crisis in India

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday said the team of his upcoming sports drama "Toofaan" has decided to defer the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in India.

Akhtar took to Twitter and posted a note, informing fans that the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed movie would no longer release on May 21 on the streaming platform.

The film has been backed by Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, along with ROMP Pictures.

"The situation in India is truly heartbreaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic.

"In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofaan' until the situation improves," the statement read.