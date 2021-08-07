Farhan Akhtar pens adorable birthday wish for his daughter Shakya: 'Love you more with each passing day'

Farhan Akhtar's elder daughter Shakya turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark her special day, the actor posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram.

"Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa," he wrote, adding a childhood picture of Shakya.

Farhan uploaded other images of Shakya as well.

The birthday girl also received a sweet wish from her aunt and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.