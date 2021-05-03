Farhan Akhtar expresses his views on election coverage, says 'one can't help but be saddened after watching it'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Monday said that he is saddened to see the coverage of election results.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Farhan spoke about how campaign strategies like 'polarising the Hindu vote', 'Muslims and women', 'lower caste vote bank' are discussed casually.
Expressing his views, the actor tweeted, "Watching the election coverage yesterday one can’t help but be saddened by how casually and without concern, campaign strategies like ‘polarising the hindu vote’ ‘muslims and women’ ‘lower caste vote bank’ are discussed.. this thinking has been completely normalised."
On Sunday, Farhan called out all those involved in 'manufacturing and selling' fake COVID-19 medication amid the second wave of coronavirus leading to an increased demand for life-saving antiviral drugs.
The Rock On actor tweeted, "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark and desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"
Before Farhan, actor R Madhavan had similarly exposed people involved in corrupt practices amid the pandemic.
On the work front, Farhan looks forward to the release of his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.
He was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)