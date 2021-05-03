Farhan Akhtar expresses his views on election coverage, says 'one can't help but be saddened after watching it'

On Sunday, Farhan called out all those involved in 'manufacturing and selling' fake COVID-19 medication amid the second wave of coronavirus leading to an increased demand for life-saving antiviral drugs.

The Rock On actor tweeted, "Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark and desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!"

Before Farhan, actor R Madhavan had similarly exposed people involved in corrupt practices amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Farhan looks forward to the release of his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

He was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.