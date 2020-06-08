Farhan Akhtar congratulates father Javed Akhtar for becoming the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is proud of his poet father Javed Akhtar becoming the first Indian to bag the Richard Dawkins Award.

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to Instagram to post his father's picture and penned a note in the caption.

"Congratulations pa.. for being the first Indian to receive the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking and advancing humanist values," Farhan wrote in the caption.

"You absolutely and unequivocally deserve it. So so proud," his caption further read.