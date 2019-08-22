Farhan Akhtar compliments GF Shibani Dandekar's style at the LFW 2019

Two successful decades in fashion is a great achievement for any designer and Payal Singhal has not only carved a niche for herself in the country but also got a loyal following around the globe. Her celebratory collection called “Gypsies and Bohemia” at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 chalked out her DNA and inspirations perfectly.

Selecting her showstoppers carefully to match the theme of the show, there was glamorous, bohemia with a gypsy touch when Payal brought Bollywood’s favourite couple, Shibani Dandekar (who is Payal’s favourite muse) and her beau the very handsome Farhan Akhtar.

The pair looked ultra-stylish in coordinated ecru creations. Shibani looked dazzling in a georgette lehenga and choli topped with a tasseled, 3D embellished cropped blouse; while Farhan looked dashing in a printed kurta, churidars and dupatta. The ensembles were splashed with exciting neon wool, floral zardosi work as Shibani and Farhan strutted down the catwalk in perfect unison.