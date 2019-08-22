Farhan Akhtar compliments GF Shibani Dandekar's style at the LFW 2019

Two successful decades in fashion is a great achievement for any designer and Payal Singhal has not only carved a niche for herself in the country but also got a loyal following around the globe. Her celebratory collection called “Gypsies and Bohemia” at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 chalked out her DNA and inspirations perfectly.
Selecting her showstoppers carefully to match the theme of the show, there was glamorous, bohemia with a gypsy touch when Payal brought Bollywood’s favourite couple, Shibani Dandekar (who is Payal’s favourite muse) and her beau the very handsome Farhan Akhtar.
The pair looked ultra-stylish in coordinated ecru creations. Shibani looked dazzling in a georgette lehenga and choli topped with a tasseled, 3D embellished cropped blouse; while Farhan looked dashing in a printed kurta, churidars and dupatta. The ensembles were splashed with exciting neon wool, floral zardosi work as Shibani and Farhan strutted down the catwalk in perfect unison.
Creating a bohemian Turkish and Moroccan bazaar set on the ramp with Turkish carpets hung above and the mosaic patterned ramp below, the show opened with colours, zest and loads of feisty flavour. Drawing her creative ideas from folklore especially the Islamic architecture and the colours of bazaars in Turkey and Morocco as well as the 10th century gypsy vagabonds; the total mood of the collection was for the free-spirited millennial wanderers.
Payal’s fabrics have always told a rich story with georgette, bits of velvet and organza; while the colours have been adventurous. From neutral white and ecru, the palette moved to periwinkle blue, pale rose and pops of neon with black. The Payal Singhal collection was a grand study in embellishments, when thread work, cutwork jaalis, leather embroidery, frayed tassels, which were the leitmotif of the collection; appliqués, patchwork, pom-poms, and 3D textures formed the highlights on the garments. Payal’s signature prints came in the form of hand-painted blossoms and ikat. Catering to an international clientele who loves indie sensibilities, Payal offered jacket-cholis, lehenga-salwars, bomber jackets and deconstructed blazers along with her famed drop-crotch pants, cropped skirts, saris and coordinated sets.
Creating a fashionable impact were the paneled, tasseled skirt/blouse duo, sheer skirt over slim printed pants, kaftans, flared blouse with bell-sleeves, the black long-sleeved, transparent, lean tube over skinny trousers with a bralette and the tasseled blouse/bustier.
The solitary sari too had a bohemian flavour with its tasseled edges. Cropped pants and the embroidered hip length, drop waist kurtas, jumpsuit with side tassels, mini coat dress with intense embellishments and the extreme textured, long skirts in ombré and multi-colored ruffles were stunners.
To complete the “Gypsies and Bohemia” look Payal added totes, fanny packs, belt bags, and wristlets. Payal’s men’s wear matched the theme as printed kurtas – some with side drawstrings – bundies, skinny trousers, and churidars added to the look of the collection. Payal Singhal’s celebratory 20th-anniversary collection had strong versatile vibes that emphasised the profile of the range, which will move effortlessly from Indian soirées to international Red-Carpet nights or destination weddings.
