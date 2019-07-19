Farhan Akhtar chills at the pool with daughter Akira and its all things fun

Just recently we got a glimpse of the rigorous training schedule of Farhan Akhtar that the actor is undergoing for Toofan. The multi-talented star is currently concentrating on his acting side. After completing The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra, the actor has now shifted attention to this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film where he will be playing a boxer. Amidst that, the actor is expected to have taken off on a trip with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his daughters. Soon after that, the filmmaker turned actor shared this fun video from the pool.

Well, let us tell you that it is not from their recent trip. In fact, going by his latest Instagram post, he has shared that he actually dug into his old archives where he found this fun pool video. It is actually a throwback video where the actor is seen bonding with his daughter in Koh Samui. It is a boomerang video of Akhtar having a playful time with her in the pool. Here, have a look: