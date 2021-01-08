Farhan Akhtar Birthday special: A glimpse into the actor's love story with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar, one the most gifted stars in Bollywood who hasn't limited himself to just one field is a son of legendary Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.
Farhan, father of two daughters, Shakya and Akira got separated with his first wife after 16 years of marriage.
There were speculations that on the sets of 'Rock On 2', Farhan and Shraddha Kapoor got closer and dated for a while. The couple was spotted together a few times. However, the air around their speculative relationship was never cleared.
Farhan started dating VJ Shibani Dandekar back in 2018. Both the stars have since become a desirable B-Town couple. They have been spotted together at fashion events and major galas.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been open about their love for each other since the beginning. The couple can surely be called as one of the hottest in B-town.
