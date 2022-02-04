Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to marry on Feb 21 in an intimate ceremony, confirms Javed Akhtar

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The duo has been in a relationship reportedly for over three years and will tie the knot this month.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Farhan’s father, renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news.

Farhan-Shibani would be doing a registered marriage on February 21. They will then host an intimate ceremony for their family and close friends in Khandala.

Javed Akhtar said that the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners.

He also added that due to the pandemic, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family. He emphasised that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet.

Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding, and so, they have decided to keep it an intimate affair.

It was earlier reported that the couple has booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.

Farhan and Shibani never miss a chance to express their love for each other. They have been one of the most talked about celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. Shibani has even tattooed Farhan's name on her beck. They often treat their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan, who was last seen in 'Toofaan', will be taking over the reins of direction once again for his upcoming film, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:39 PM IST