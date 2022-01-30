Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a big fat wedding in April after February court marriage?

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never miss a chance to express their love for each other. They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

If reports are to be believed, Shibani and Farhan are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

According to Bollywood Life, Farhan and Shibani have planned a lavish wedding in Mumbai in April 2022. Earlier, they had planned to keep it low-key due to the pandemic. However, now that things are under control, they plan to go all out.

A few week back, it was reported that Shibani and Farhan will wed in a quiet registered marriage, it now seems like they will have their big fat dream wedding after all.

New reports claim that they have now decided to host a grand wedding in April.

Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding, and so, they have decided to keep it an intimate affair.

Farhan Akhtar shares loved-up photo with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar, she says 'my happy place'

The report further states that the couple has booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. Shibani has even tattooed Farhan's name on her beck.

They often treat their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan, who was last seen in 'Toofaan', will be taking over the reins of direction once again for his upcoming film, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST