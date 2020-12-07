Fardeen Khan reveals he's lost 18 kgs in 6 months, says 'wanted to physically feel 25'

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who recently left netizens gasping for air with his dramatic weight loss transformation, has revealed that he's lost 18 kgs in just six months. The 'Fida' said that he started eating healthy because he 'wanted to physically feel 25'.

In an interview with ETimes, Khan confirmed that he's all set to make his comeback after a hiatus of almost 10 years.

The actor, who moved to London in 2010, also spoke about what motivated him to start his fitness transformation and said, "I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn't feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts."

"I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best," he added.

Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen, has been trolled over his weight gain in the past.

Interacting with the media during the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali’s book, in 2019, Fardeen had said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don’t care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what’s not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don’t read much about myself these days.”

The 'Hey Baby' actor is currently 'exploring opportunities' to mark his comeback.