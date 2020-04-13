Farah Khan's son Czar, 12, drops coronavirus-themed rap, stuns Bollywood stars and the internet

Director Farah Khan on Monday shared a coronavirus themed rap prepared and performed by her 12-year-old son.

The rap titled 'Need to survive' has been made and produced by Farah Khan's triplets.

While the rap has been written and composed by Czar, it has been shot and directed by Farah's daughter Diva and has been styled and edited by Anya.

In the rap, the 12-year-old is seen highlighting the seriousness of the pandemic and how 'quarantine' should not be fun but a matter of great concern at the time when thousands of people are dying in the world.

"What are you trying to achieve? While stuck at home being quarantined. You can't find a cure with some fancy machines. If you have the virus, build your self-esteem," Czar raps in the video.

"The world's ending, I need to survive. But it can't be done without pain and strife," the rap further goes.