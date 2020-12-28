Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey's social media accounts hacked; filmmaker warns fans to not reply to any message

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said the security of their social media accounts has been compromised and efforts are on to restore their profiles.

Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram page were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder.

"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too..." she wrote in a photo message shared on Instagram.