Farah Khan trolls Karan Johar for his Rs 5.3 lakh 'ostrich outfit' in latest Instagram post

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently directing the upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', recently posted a series of pictures decked up in Gucci.

KJo flaunted a faux fur coat with feather worth USD 7,100 (Rs 5.3 lakh), dark trousers, red boots and oversized sunglasses.

He captioned it as, "The corridors of Claridges and couture! In @gucci."

While Karan intended to exude fashionable vibes, his friend and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan decided to take a hilarious dig at the outfit.

"This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video," she commented.

Farah's comment comes months after Karan had roasted her attire on Instagram. In a video, he had said, “Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing?” as he panned the camera on her pants, to which Farah said, “It’s the house of Zara meets south of Farah.”

Karan went on to add, “Oh, I love it. You’re so DTE, explaining that it is an abbreviation for down to earth. Farah replied, “Everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci.”

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will mark the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after ‘Gully Boy’.

Legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture.

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:05 AM IST