Farah Khan thanks Abhishek Bachchan for donating 1 lakh to daughter Anya's COVID-19 charity drive

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday said actor Abhishek Bachchan contributed Rs 1,01,000 towards an initiative started by her daughter to raise funds for feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmmaker's 12-year-old daughter, Anya, had decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support neglected animals.

Taking to Instagram, Farah uploaded the picture of the sketch and an old photo with Abhishek, writing, "Who gives one lakh for a sketch? Only @bachchan. That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy, big hug coming up which you will hate I know."