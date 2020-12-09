Bollywood

Updated on

Farah Khan shares sweet appreciation post for husband Shirish Kunder to mark 16th wedding anniversary

By ANI

ilmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday marked her 16th wedding anniversary with her filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder with a sweet appreciation post.

The 'Main Hoon Na,' director took to Instagram to share two love-soaked pictures of herself with her husband.

She complimented the pictures with a short note showering love on Shirish and sharing how she feels that he is "younger, prettier, and funnier," than her.

"Might as well embarrass the husband today.. happy 16th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier than me, funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too," the 'Om Shanti Om,' filmmaker wrote.

"N I will only say such things once a year," she added.

The couple had tied the knot earlier in 2004. The couple is parents to three children Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Diva Kunder.

