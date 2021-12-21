e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

Farah Khan sends THIS as a Christmas gift to Gauri Khan with a handwritten note; see photo

Gauri Khan has been keeping a low profile on Instagram by sharing only work-related posts
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan shared a post reacting to her Christmas gift from director-choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauri shared a note from Farah that she got along with the gift.

Farah gifted her cherries that she apparently got from Chile by her Secret Santa. Gauri has been keeping a low profile on Instagram by sharing only work-related posts.

"Merry Christmas! We are sending you, our favourite snack, these yummy cherries that we received from our Secret Santa. Let’s celebrate the joy of Christmas together and hope that you love these cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, and Diva," the note read.

Gauri tagged Farah in the post and kept the hashtag #CherriesFromChile. A stemmed cherry was also drawn on the note.

On December 15, she shared her first post on Instagram after her elder son Aryan Khan got bail in a drug case.

Aryan was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case on October 3. Even though he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks, his parents stayed away from the limelight.

Gauri took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She also shared a video showing glimpses of their meetings.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:57 PM IST
