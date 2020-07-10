Farah Khan recalls choreographing 'Dil Bechara' title track for Sushant Singh Rajput

Film director and choreographer Farah Khan poured her heart out in an Instagram post dedicated to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the title track of his last film 'Dil Bechara. Khan posted a still from the song and a picture of herself with Rajput from the sets of the film and penned down down a long note on her experience of choreographing Rajput for the first time for the song.

"This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him," she wrote.

She further elaborated on how she completed the entire song in a single shot and how she was sure that Sushant would be able to do it perfectly.

"I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly," Khan wrote in the caption.