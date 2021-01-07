Bollywood

Updated on

Farah Khan reacts to Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie's latest video, says 'my son has started making fun of me now'

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie, who's also a comedian and an internet sensation, recently shared her latest video, which showed Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Farah Khan reacts to Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie's latest video, says 'my son has started making fun of me now'
Farah Khan reacts to Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie's latest video, says 'my son has started making fun of me now'

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie, who's also a comedian and an internet sensation, recently shared her latest video, which showed Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Farah Khan reacted to Jamie's video - where she was mimicking the director, and said that her 12-year-old son Czar has started making fun of her.

"This is tooooo funny @Its_JamieLever.. my son has started making fun of me now," Khan tweeted.

In the video titled 'Vaccine & More', Jamie Lever is seen imitating the Bollywood stars.

Sharing the video on her YouTube channel, Jamie wrote in the caption: "Here it is! It’s a silly, fun video zyada matt socho bass enjoy karo! Just know that I love n respect each one of these celebrities.."

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Johnny Lever's daughter was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' with her father. The multi-starrer comedy also featured Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.

In the film, Johnny Lever played Jamie's re-incarnated version.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in