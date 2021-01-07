Farah Khan reacts to Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie's latest video, says 'my son has started making fun of me now'

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie, who's also a comedian and an internet sensation, recently shared her latest video, which showed Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Thursday, Farah Khan reacted to Jamie's video - where she was mimicking the director, and said that her 12-year-old son Czar has started making fun of her.
"This is tooooo funny @Its_JamieLever.. my son has started making fun of me now," Khan tweeted.
In the video titled 'Vaccine & More', Jamie Lever is seen imitating the Bollywood stars.
Sharing the video on her YouTube channel, Jamie wrote in the caption: "Here it is! It’s a silly, fun video zyada matt socho bass enjoy karo! Just know that I love n respect each one of these celebrities.."
Check out the video here:
On the work front, Johnny Lever's daughter was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' with her father. The multi-starrer comedy also featured Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.
In the film, Johnny Lever played Jamie's re-incarnated version.
