Farah Khan reacts to Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie's latest video, says 'my son has started making fun of me now'

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie, who's also a comedian and an internet sensation, recently shared her latest video, which showed Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Farah Khan reacted to Jamie's video - where she was mimicking the director, and said that her 12-year-old son Czar has started making fun of her.

"This is tooooo funny @Its_JamieLever.. my son has started making fun of me now," Khan tweeted.