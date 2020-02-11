Farah Khan pens the sweetest birthday wish as triplets Czar, Diva and Anya turn 12

Farah Khan's triplets Czar, Diva and Anya turn 12 today. Three siblings together are quite a fun affair and every day must be feeling like a celebration. The director-choreographer took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for the kids, and also shared a throwback picture.
The photo has all five, including Farah's husband Shirish Kunder, posing amid the nature. It looks like the family was out on a vacation. "My world is small enuf to fit into 1 picture..♥️ #tripletsturn12 .. time flies n it’s important to know what s truly important.. #timeflies #flashback #birthday," she wrote.
Looks like the birthday kids and their mother also visited Bhavana Panday's home! Farah shared a photo of the trio playing with an adorable dog. "While we try to teach our kids about life, it’s actually them who are teaching us what life should be about ♥️ #tripletsturn12 .. #diva #anya #czar.. and #Astro..( becoz Anya will find a doggie wherever i take her.. his time @bhavanapandey 's ," she captioned it.
Farah's friends and colleagues, including Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora also dropped wishes for the children in the comments section.
