Farah Khan pens the sweetest birthday wish as triplets Czar, Diva and Anya turn 12

Farah Khan's triplets Czar, Diva and Anya turn 12 today. Three siblings together are quite a fun affair and every day must be feeling like a celebration. The director-choreographer took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for the kids, and also shared a throwback picture.

The photo has all five, including Farah's husband Shirish Kunder, posing amid the nature. It looks like the family was out on a vacation. "My world is small enuf to fit into 1 picture..♥️ #tripletsturn12 .. time flies n it’s important to know what s truly important.. #timeflies #flashback #birthday," she wrote.