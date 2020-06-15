Farah Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: 'Your mother is hugging you, keeping you safe'

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday expressed disbelief over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 55-year-old star put out a post on Instagram featuring herself with Rajput. In the pictures, the late star is seen grinning ear to ear.

"Can't still believe... but I know somewhere your mother is hugging you n keeping you safe. Be at peace my dearest [?] #sushantsinghrajput," the 'Om Shanti Om' director wrote in the post.