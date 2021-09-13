Farah Khan donates Rs 12.5 lakh, which she won at KBC 13, to help procure Rs 16 cr medicine for ailing child; urges people to come forward

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan donated Rs 12.5 lakh, which she won along with actress Deepika Padukone on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, to help procure Rs 16 crore medicine for an ailing child in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Ayush Madan, a 17-month old child, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disease that affects a child's central nervous system. He was born to his parents after 12 long years. When he was 8 months old, Ayush was diagnosed with SMA. As a treatment, Rs 16 crore medicine called Zolgensma has been prescribed to the toddler when he turns 2, said Farah. "We want to save this child, sir," she added.

Upon hearing, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan announced that he would like to make a monetary contribution towards a cause. "I don't know if I should say this, but Farah, I would like to contribute personally as well. I will tell you the amount later, I don't want to discuss it here," he added.

After the show aired, Farah told The Free Press Journal that Rs 1.33 crore were collected in less than 24 hours as people came forward to donate.

However, it is still a long way to collect Rs 16 crore to help procure Rs 16 crore medicine. Meanwhile, Farah has urged people to come forward and help.

Here is how you can contribute:

