Farah Khan decides to have 'Bachfun' with her triplets, shares hilarious video

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan decided to have some 'Bachfun' with her triplets - Anya, Diva and Czar. The 'Om Shanti Om' director had a fun question and answer session with her kids, where they asked her about her childhood. She shared the hilarious video on her Instagram and it's unmissable.
The video starts by Anya asking her mom if she liked dogs when she was a child, to which Farah says, "I was not very fond of dogs when I was small but now I love puppies because you love puppies and you are doing so much for them." Farah then tells her, "Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child."
Her son Czar, who recently dropped his rap song, asks his mother if she listened to rap music as a child. Farah quips, "I loved listening to rap music. You know which was my favourite song? Rail Gaadi Rail Gaadi." She then tells Czar, "Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child."
Farah's daughter Diva asks her mom if she was good at math in school. The filmmaker says she was mind-blowing and Diva then asks her mom, 'What is '37 multiplied by 12?' Unable to answer the question, Farah Khan hugs Diva and tells her, "Don’t tell anyone, but you are my favourite child."
Check out the video here:
Director Farah Khan's 12-year-old triplets have been during their bit to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. Her son Czar has dropped a coronavirus themed rap song - Need to Survive. The rap has been written and composed by him. It has been shot and directed by Farah's daughter Diva and has been styled and edited by Anya. In the rap, the 12-year-old is seen highlighting the seriousness of the pandemic and how 'quarantine' should not be fun but a matter of great concern at the time when thousands of people are dying in the world.
Meanwhile, her daughter Anya has been raising funds for feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The filmmaker's daughter, Anya, had decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support neglected animals. But Abhishek Bachchan contributed to the initiative and bought it for Rs. 1,01,000.
Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several people of the film industry, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl, Shweta Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood among others.
The total sum collected stand at Rs 2 lakh, a portion of which was spent towards providing ration kits for slum-dwellers.
Inputs from Agencies.
