Farah Khan decides to have 'Bachfun' with her triplets, shares hilarious video

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan decided to have some 'Bachfun' with her triplets - Anya, Diva and Czar. The 'Om Shanti Om' director had a fun question and answer session with her kids, where they asked her about her childhood. She shared the hilarious video on her Instagram and it's unmissable.

The video starts by Anya asking her mom if she liked dogs when she was a child, to which Farah says, "I was not very fond of dogs when I was small but now I love puppies because you love puppies and you are doing so much for them." Farah then tells her, "Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child."

Her son Czar, who recently dropped his rap song, asks his mother if she listened to rap music as a child. Farah quips, "I loved listening to rap music. You know which was my favourite song? Rail Gaadi Rail Gaadi." She then tells Czar, "Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child."

Farah's daughter Diva asks her mom if she was good at math in school. The filmmaker says she was mind-blowing and Diva then asks her mom, 'What is '37 multiplied by 12?' Unable to answer the question, Farah Khan hugs Diva and tells her, "Don’t tell anyone, but you are my favourite child."

