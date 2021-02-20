Fans pour in wishes for late actor Jiah Khan on her birth anniversary

Jiah committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

In the aftermath, the Pancholi family faced allegations because Sooraj was in a relationship with her at that time. He was accused of several other crimes by Jiah's mother Rabiya. He had to spend some time behind the bars, too.

In 2020, it was reported that Khan's case files, probed by two independent agencies - the Mumbai Police and CBI, are eating dust as there seems to be no sight of the onset of the trial.

In January 2021, BBC came out with a three-part docuseries on Khan titled ‘Death In Bollywood’. The series has only been released in the United Kingdom.

Jiah was born as Nafisa Rizvi Khan, a British-American who featured in films like 'Nishabd' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Ghajni' with Aamir Khan.