Fans mistake Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan as him

The undisputed superstar and legendary actor Dilip Kumar aka Muhammed Yusuf Khan recently celebrated his 97th birthday and was overwhelmed when he recieved wishes from his fans.
With his exemplary performances in movies throughout life and inspiring stories, he still has one of the biggest fanbase in Bollywood. And his fans have been quite worried about his declining health.
A picture of Dilip Kumar's family and wife has been doing rounds on the internet lately and netizens mistook Dilip ji's brother Aslam Khan as him.
Fan's started talking about how unrecognizable he looked in the picture, unaware of the fact that he wasn't even a part of the family picture.
Well, to put the confusion to rest, Dilip Kumar's Twitter manager tweeted, “The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic. –FF”
The family picture is an old picture that was taken when Dilip ji got honoured by the World Book of Records, London and his family collected the award.
On his birthday, receiving immense love, respect and prayers for his good health and wealth from fans, the veteran actor got teary-eyed and shared a picture of himself on social media. He looked handsome like always in a pink shirt, sitting on a reclining sofa.
He thanked his fans and well-wishers saying "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."
