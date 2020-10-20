Fans demand 'Don 3' as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster turns 14

The franchise also featured Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri.

The second instalment was released in 2011.

Back in 2018, there were several media reports that Farhan himself will act in the film and essay the role of a cop. However, the filmmaker put an end to the speculations.

The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain”. Furthermore, he urged those people to not mislead the fans of the franchise and wrote, “It is not fair to raise expectations of the film’s fanbase via false news”.