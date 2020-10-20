Fans demand 'Don 3' as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster turns 14

The third instalment of 2006’s ‘Don’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been making rounds for the speculations on its star cast. The Farhan Akhtar directorial was a remake of 1978’s ‘Don’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.
Today, the film clocked 14 years since its release. Sharing a special post on Twitter, Akhtar wrote, “Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon”
However, SRK fans demanded that the makers invest in a third instalment.
Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also shared a post on Twitter stating, “It's #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever!”
The franchise also featured Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri.
The second instalment was released in 2011.
Back in 2018, there were several media reports that Farhan himself will act in the film and essay the role of a cop. However, the filmmaker put an end to the speculations.
The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain”. Furthermore, he urged those people to not mislead the fans of the franchise and wrote, “It is not fair to raise expectations of the film’s fanbase via false news”.
A year later, in 2019, Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar rubbished reports which suggested that Ranveer Singh has been approached to step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan for 'Don 3', after the latter opted out of the film citing some personal reasons. When Pinkvilla contacted Zoya for the above news she said, “No, no. That’s absolute nonsense."
On being probed further that when Don 3 will go on floors, the Gully Boy director said, “Na toh main Farhan Akhtar hoon, an hi main Shah Rukh Khan ya Ritesh Sidhwani hoon.”
