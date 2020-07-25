Fans celebrate release of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'; IMDB rating will leave you amazed

'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong, released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release.
Meanwhile, the audience loved the movie and it went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB. Many took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the IMDB ratings.
"10/10. For you Sushi. Shine on my start. The brightest star on the sky," a Twitter user wrote.
"#IMDb A best ever Tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot. 10/10 given to the #DilBechara. I think it's a record for any Bollywood movie to achive this type of rating (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
At present, the IMDB rating of the movie is 9.8.
Based on John Green's popular 2012 novel 'The Fault in Our Stars', the movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee.
Sanghi had a special message for her late co-star on the day of release of his last film. Referring to Sushant as Manny, his screen name in the film, Sanjana wrote, "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."
"As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair."
"Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds."
"The day apparently has come. It's #DilBecharaDay. Here's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. (See you soon)," shared the actress.
