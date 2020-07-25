Fans celebrate release of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'; IMDB rating will leave you amazed

'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong, released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release.

Meanwhile, the audience loved the movie and it went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB. Many took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the IMDB ratings.

"10/10. For you Sushi. Shine on my start. The brightest star on the sky," a Twitter user wrote.

"#IMDb A best ever Tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot. 10/10 given to the #DilBechara. I think it's a record for any Bollywood movie to achive this type of rating (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: