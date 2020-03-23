Fans are losing sleep over Ranveer Singh's 'coming out of quarantine' look

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh is giving fans dosage of entertainment every day through his Instagram handle. Amid the self-quarantine period during coronavirus outbreak, the actor is making the most of his time by spending it with wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer has been sharing pictures to give fans sneak peeks to his day and on Monday, he shared a picture of himself in a zombie avatar.
Around 3 AM, Ranveer Singh took to the photo-sharing app and shared the picture with a zombie filter. He wrote, "Me coming out of quarantine."
Fans who couldn't sleep during the quarantine period took to the comments section to react to Ranveer Singh's 'Khilji look from another universe'.
A user commented, "yaar......kya hai insan 3 bje dekh le .....marega heart attack se..."
Another fan commented, "Sirji aadhe raat ko aaise mat daraya karo."
Check out the post here:
Every Ranveer Singh fan knows how much the star loves Nutella. The actor also took to his Instagram to show off his Nutella jars with the names of his characters on it.
The 'Simmba' actor also had a question and answer session with his fans, on Sunday.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. The release of the movie has been put to hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The movie that narrates the historic win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10.
In the film, Ranveer essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev who was the captain of the world cup winning team.
The sports-drama also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.
Inputs from ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)