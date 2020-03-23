Fans are losing sleep over Ranveer Singh's 'coming out of quarantine' look

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh is giving fans dosage of entertainment every day through his Instagram handle. Amid the self-quarantine period during coronavirus outbreak, the actor is making the most of his time by spending it with wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer has been sharing pictures to give fans sneak peeks to his day and on Monday, he shared a picture of himself in a zombie avatar.

Around 3 AM, Ranveer Singh took to the photo-sharing app and shared the picture with a zombie filter. He wrote, "Me coming out of quarantine."

Fans who couldn't sleep during the quarantine period took to the comments section to react to Ranveer Singh's 'Khilji look from another universe'.

A user commented, "yaar......kya hai insan 3 bje dekh le .....marega heart attack se..."

Another fan commented, "Sirji aadhe raat ko aaise mat daraya karo."

Check out the post here: