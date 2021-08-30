Fan says his girlfriend has a crush on Ali Fazal - check out Richa Chadha's hilarious reply

Actor Richa Chadha recently decided to spend some time interacting with her fans on Instagram.

On Sunday, the actress hosted 'Ask Me Anything' session and answered a series of questions on her upcoming projects to a few questions related to her boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal.

She also spilled the beans on how she deals with breakdowns. Richa also gave a glimpse of her pet Jugni and shared a photo of Ali.

One of her fans told her that his girlfriend has a crush on Ali. The user wrote, "My girlfriend has a crush on Ali Fazal."

To this, Richa replied, "That's normal. He's perfect." However, she gave a funny twist to her statement by adding a picture of hers with graphics of lightning emerging from her eyes.

She added "but also" followed by an eye emoji as if to say that she was observing the developments.

Ali and Richa have been dating for a few years now. The two had planned to get married last year but due to the pandemic, they postponed their plans.

The couple had reportedly made their relationship official in 2016.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Ali had revealed that he had planned a super romantic proposal where he was going to make things fly from a helicopter to confess his love for Richa. However, he cancelled it in the spur of the moment and went ahead with the cheesiest proposal.

Advertisement

Ali revealed that he had planned a dinner date on an Island in the Maldives and he proposed to Richa on her birthday. Ali said he got swept away in a romantic moment and ended up proposing to her then and there, adding that at that time, they were in the middle of the ocean and it was very romantic.

Richa and Ali have worked together in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. The duo will be collaborating again for the third installment of the franchise.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:07 PM IST