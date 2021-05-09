Fan says Abhishek Bachchan is better actor than dad Amitabh - check out 'Big Bull' actor's reply

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's fan was all praises for him after watching his latest film 'The Big Bull' and said that he is a better actor than his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek, known for his comebacks on Twitter, has now reacted to the compliment.

A Twitter user, on Saturday, wrote: "Watched big bull I think when it comes to acting you are better than Big B....stay blessed guru bhai."

Responding to the comment, Abhishek replied, "Thank you very much for your compliment sir. But nobody, NOBODY can be better than him."