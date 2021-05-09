Fan says Abhishek Bachchan is better actor than dad Amitabh - check out 'Big Bull' actor's reply

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's fan was all praises for him after watching his latest film 'The Big Bull' and said that he is a better actor than his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Abhishek, known for his comebacks on Twitter, has now reacted to the compliment.
A Twitter user, on Saturday, wrote: "Watched big bull I think when it comes to acting you are better than Big B....stay blessed guru bhai."
Responding to the comment, Abhishek replied, "Thank you very much for your compliment sir. But nobody, NOBODY can be better than him."
The user then added, "I know sir. But straight from the heart. I told this to Mr Sanjay Dutt also during an astrological session that you are the best actor."
Abhishek, the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya, is often compared to his father.
Talking about the same, a Twitter user wrote, "I don't understand why so many are after his acting skills. Abhishek as an actor has given us so much. Some great movies. Sarkar, Guru, Manmarziyan and many more. Why should we compare him with the unmatchable... Big B ... the all time great. Just make Abhisek free and act."
Another echoed the same and commented, "I do agree. You are an actor who knows his craft and can deliver a spell bounded performance. We are waiting for your next work- ott or silver screen, you have remarkably proved your caliber and it’s worth the time and money to watch your work.. may all the success be yours."
Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the story was based on the life and crimes of stock broker Harshad Mehta.
It was his third digital outing after Breathe: Into The Shadows and Ludo.
The actor will next be seen in Bob Biswas in which he plays the titular role. The actor has also been shooting for satirical comedy Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)