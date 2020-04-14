Fan offers Rs 1 lakh to Kartik Aaryan for a reply, check out actor's hilarious reaction

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has outdone himself in terms of staying productive amid quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. From doing the house chores, cooking to even entertaining fans with quirky videos and posts, he clearly knows how to stay relevant. However, to stay put in these trying times, the actor recently attempted hosting a chat show 'Koki Poochega' in which chats with coronavirus fighters, sharing their respective battle stories.

However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor struggled editing the footage. He captioned his struggle in a post on Instagram with, “Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering". And if that wasn’t funny enough, his reaction to a fan’s comment will tickle your funny bones. “I give you 1 lakh plss reply” wrote a fan, and Kartik responded with, “I give you 2lakh plss help me render.”