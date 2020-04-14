Fan offers Rs 1 lakh to Kartik Aaryan for a reply, check out actor's hilarious reaction

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has outdone himself in terms of staying productive amid quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. From doing the house chores, cooking to even entertaining fans with quirky videos and posts, he clearly knows how to stay relevant. However, to stay put in these trying times, the actor recently attempted hosting a chat show 'Koki Poochega' in which chats with coronavirus fighters, sharing their respective battle stories.
However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor struggled editing the footage. He captioned his struggle in a post on Instagram with, “Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering". And if that wasn’t funny enough, his reaction to a fan’s comment will tickle your funny bones. “I give you 1 lakh plss reply” wrote a fan, and Kartik responded with, “I give you 2lakh plss help me render.”
Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself where he is all suited up in black. In the picture, he poses for the camera while standing in front of a shop whose shutter is down.
"Dukaan band hai, Kal aana," he wrote as a caption.
Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kiara Advani.
