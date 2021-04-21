Fan observes Navratri fast for COVID-positive Sonu Sood, actor says 'people of our country need your prayer more than me'

Last week, actor Sonu Sood had revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has left no stone unturned to help the migrant workers and other people during the lockdown.

From arranging buses to airlifting students from different states, he proved to be a real-life hero for many.

Sonu is also quite active on social media and has been getting tons of messages from his fans on various platforms.

As soon as he announced that he has tested positive for the virus, fans started praying for him and many of them took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Not only that, a fan also observed fast for Sonu's recovery. He shared a post mentioning that he observed the Navaratri fast after hearing that Sonu is unwell.

The Dabangg actor responded to his tweet and said that the country needs his prayer more than him, amid the second wave of COVID-19.

"Instead for me, keep the fast for the people of our country as they need your prayer more than me," Sonu tweeted in Hindi.

Have a look at his tweet here: