Fan gifts Rakhi Sawant a phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh; watch video

Actress-dancer and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rakhi Sawant, who was recently in Goa, has received an expensive gift from a fan.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself with a fan, who's seen gifting her the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs Rs 1,49,998. An elated Rakhi is seen trying to hold her excitement as they unbox the gift.

"Hi guys, yeh mai hu, yeh meri fan hai Pearl aur yeh mere liye kya laayi hai ek surprise gift," Rakhi says in the video.

"I love gifts. You know, I love gifts Bigg Boss," she adds.

After looking at the phone, which measures 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 (unfolded), Rakhi says, "Itna bada phone kaise hosakta hai?"

She then kisses the young fan asks her 'Bigg Boss' co-contestants to not be jealous of her.

Check out the video here: