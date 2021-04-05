Fan gifts Rakhi Sawant a phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh; watch video

Actress-dancer and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rakhi Sawant, who was recently in Goa, has received an expensive gift from a fan.
The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself with a fan, who's seen gifting her the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs Rs 1,49,998. An elated Rakhi is seen trying to hold her excitement as they unbox the gift.
"Hi guys, yeh mai hu, yeh meri fan hai Pearl aur yeh mere liye kya laayi hai ek surprise gift," Rakhi says in the video.
"I love gifts. You know, I love gifts Bigg Boss," she adds.
After looking at the phone, which measures 6.3 x 4.6 x 0.3 (unfolded), Rakhi says, "Itna bada phone kaise hosakta hai?"
She then kisses the young fan asks her 'Bigg Boss' co-contestants to not be jealous of her.
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, I'm happy for u Rakhi."
"Beautiful gift Mam , You are so lucky," commented another.
A comment read: "Love you Rakhi mam you are very honest and you have a golden heart."
Rakhi was a finalist on season 14 of 'Bigg Boss'. She walked away with Rs 14 lakh from the show during the grand finale of Salman Khan's show.
The actress had, last year, revealed that she agreed to the reality show only for the money.
"I have agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. Bigg Boss made be a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time," she had said in an interview with Quint.
"I called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, requesting him to put me in Bigg Boss so that I can kickstart my career once again. I told him, 'I don't want to get into depression. I want to work in television, films everywhere. And if you give me one chance to be a part of 'Bigg Boss' I promise to prove that I am a good entertainer'. So Sohail bhai spoke to Salman. I want to thank Sohail bhai a million times for getting across my message to Salman Khan," she had added.
Rakhi's mother Jaya is currently undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai. Superstar Salman Khan and his family had extended financial help to the actress.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)