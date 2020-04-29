Fan asks Madhuri how many times did she watch 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', check out actress's epic response

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit has revealed how she is spending her days during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and pet dog Carmelo, cooking, reading books and practicing kathak dance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madhuri Dixit did an #AskMD session on Twitter where she responded to curious questions thrown at her by fans regarding her life, her perception and opinion about several things including the ongoing lockdown. The actress patiently handled all the questions and responded to them.

Responding to a fan's question about how she is spending her lockdown days, the actress tweeted: "Mostly spending time with my family, playing with Carmelo, reading books, some cooking and doing kathak riyaz!"