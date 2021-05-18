Fan asks Ira Khan if she is Aamir Khan's 'son', check out star kid's epic response

During a recent interaction with her fans, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has objected to the use of 'gendered nouns' like son and daughter.

On Monday, Ira held a Q&A session on Instagram and asked, "I am not quite sure what to.do.with myself. You?"

She answered multiple questions by her fans. However, her reply to one of the users has got our attention.

The user asked the star kid, "Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho an?" To this, Ira was quick to respond, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Another user asked her if she knows how to speak in Marathi since her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare is a Maharashtrian. Responding to the user, Ira wrote, "Nahi. Pun me sumjhoon sakto (No. But I can understand)."