Fan asks Hrithik Roshan if he is smoking in latest picture with sons, actor responds in 'Krrish' style

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is utilising the current period of COVID-19 lockdown to spend quality time with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
On Saturday, Sussanne shared a video in which Hrithik along with his sons can be seen enjoying a beautiful view from their balcony.
Along with the video, she wrote a few lines of the poem "Leisure" by William Henry Davies. "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why's' and ‘ how's' So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don't know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life'.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care," her post read.
However, a fan asked if the actor was holding a cigarette in his hand while spending time with his sons. “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,” she wrote.
Hrithik noticed the tweet and clarified her doubts stating, “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet,” he replied. The fan was elated to receive a reply from her favourite actor and wrote, “Woooow I can’t believe you respond me second time. I am very happy. I know that you are a non smoker but there was other comments about it too and I was so anxious and I wanted to ask for I care & love you a lot. Thanks a lot for your reply. Love you sooooo much.”
Earlier, Hrithik took to social media to thank Sussanne for temporarily moving back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.