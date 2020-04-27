Fan asks Hrithik Roshan if he is smoking in latest picture with sons, actor responds in 'Krrish' style

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is utilising the current period of COVID-19 lockdown to spend quality time with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On Saturday, Sussanne shared a video in which Hrithik along with his sons can be seen enjoying a beautiful view from their balcony.

Along with the video, she wrote a few lines of the poem "Leisure" by William Henry Davies. "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why's' and ‘ how's' So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don't know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life'.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care," her post read.