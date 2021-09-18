Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan why he endorses pan masala - check out his reply

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media platforms, responded to a fan who asked him the reason behind endorsing a pan masala brand.

Recently, a fan commented on one of his Facebook posts, "Hello sir, I just one question for you. Why did you endorse a paan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these Tatpunjis (broke artists)."

The 'Chehre' actor replied that he doesn't question his association with pan masala brands as they do a lot of good for people by employing them in the industry. He focuses on the benefits that the ad can have for the business which in turn will benefit the employees.

"If some people are benefitting from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it," he replied in Hindi.

"In our business, there are a number of people who are workers and in a way they too get work and some money. Besides, gentleman, please don't use the word 'tatpunjiya'. It doesn't look good coming from you. It is also not fair on all the other workers in our industry," he added.

On the work front, Big B is currently busy with the shoot of popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Apart from that he will be seen in 'Jhund', 'Mayday', Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:27 PM IST