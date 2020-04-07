'Family' short film: Ranbir, Priyanka, Alia, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, collaborate for a cause

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a short film - 'Family' - that features actors from across the Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ranbir, Diljith, and Alia.

Big-B took to Twitter to share the short film clip and wrote: "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME! Jai Hind !" Clocking in at 4 minutes and 35-seconds, the film revoves around the 77-year-old actor's mispcaced sunglasses, followed by a search by all the other actors to find them.

Finally 'Baywatch' actor, Priyanka, hands them to him and asks why he needed them in the first place.

"I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If they lie around, they will get lost. If they get lost, you all will have to search for them. Now, why should I trouble you all?" he responds, as Ranbir and Diljit facepalm.

Towards the end of the movie Amitabh Bachchan said that none of them had stepped out of their homes to shoot the film.