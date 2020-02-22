'Fam-Jam, Sun-Tan': Sara Ali Khan celebrates wrap of 'Coolie No. 1' with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan has all the reasons to celebrate. The actress has wrapped up Coolie No 1 starring alongside Varun Dhawan and helmed by David Dhawan. After wrap up, the actress chose to have some downtime with her family. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh joined her in Goa.
"Fam-Jam, Sun-Tan,” Sara captioned her Instagram post. The first picture shows Sara sitting on the bike rickshaw, with Ibrahim playing the passenger. The next photos features trio smiling for the camera.
Sara Ali Khan made her debut in December 2018 with Kedarnath. Soon, she was seen in Simmba followed it up with Love Aaj Kal. Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun Dhawan will release on May 1, 2020.
This article is originally published by Bollywood Hungama
