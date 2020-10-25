'False, unfounded and malicious': Amyra Dastur refutes Luviena Lodh's allegations of consuming drugs

The legal representative of Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has issued a statement in n response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that the actress used to procure drugs.

"We refer to the statement in relation to our Client ‘Ms. Amyra Dastur’ AKA ‘Ms. Amy Dastur’ with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client," read the statement shared by Dastur's lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar.