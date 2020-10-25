'False, unfounded and malicious': Amyra Dastur refutes Luviena Lodh's allegations of consuming drugs

The legal representative of Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has issued a statement in n response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that the actress used to procure drugs.
"We refer to the statement in relation to our Client ‘Ms. Amyra Dastur’ AKA ‘Ms. Amy Dastur’ with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client," read the statement shared by Dastur's lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar.
It continued, "Our client completely refutes all such statements referring to her in the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same."
On Friday, Luviena Lodh had posted a one minute, 48-second video on her verified Instagram page claiming that Mahesh Bhatt has been harassing her. She also claimed that she had been married to Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal, adding that she had filed for a divorce on getting to know that he supplies drugs to actors like Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi. She also alleged that he was into supplying women and that Mahesh Bhatt was aware of the fact.
