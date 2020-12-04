'False reporting is dangerous': Sonam Kapoor lashes out over fake news of father Anil Kapoor testing COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday lashed out at a section of media for sharing reports of her father Anil Kapoor testing positive.
For the unversed, Kapoor's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' co-stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The team is currently in Chandigarh.
Following the news that Varun and Neetu had tested positive, it was confirmed that Anil Kapoor and Kiara had tested negative. However, rumour had spread in sections of social media that Anil Kapoor has also tested COVID-19 positive.
Taking to Twitter, the 'Malang' actor rubbished the rumour and tweeted, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes."
After he denied the unconfirmed reports, Sonam Kapoor subsequently tweeted: "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."
The shoot of the film, which is being produced by Karan Johar, has reportedly been put on hold for now. The cast and crew had arrived in Chandigarh in the second week of November.
The film's cast and crew were tested for the virus before commencing the shoot in November.
'Jug Jug Jeeyo' marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen and also stars Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli.