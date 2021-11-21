'False News': Govinda warns fans against fake meet and greet event in Lucknow

Bollywood actor Govinda on Saturday took to his Instagram story to call out a place that claimed to organise a meet and greet event with him.

Sharing a poster, he simply wrote, "False news". The poster advertised an event scheduled to be held in Lucknow on December 20, 2021.

The fake advertisement offers the 'golden opportunity' to meet Govinda and also share a meal with him. It also mentions ticket booking details.

"Govinda ji se milne ka sunhera avsar. Miliye, khana khaiye Govinda ji ke sath aapke sheer Lucknow me," the text on the ad read.

Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently released his new song titled 'Tip Tip Paani Barsa' on his YouTube channel.

The song also features his voice in addition to his pleasant screen presence. The song takes his fans down the memory lane with a healthy dose of the classic Govinda style.

Recently, he promoted his song on Ranveer Singh's TV show, 'The Big Picture'. He was accompanied by his entire family - wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja for the visit.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:55 PM IST